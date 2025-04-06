Exceptional teens named Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe’s Youth of the Year, Junior of the Year

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – Now in its 78th year, the Youth of the Year program, a national competition through the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, honors our nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures. The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to their local community and Club.

At an award ceremony in February, the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe named local Club member, Calixta Cordoba Sosa as the organization’s Youth of the Year for 2025. She has attended Club since kindergarten and participated in numerous BGC programs including musical theatre, dance camps, theatre camps, and has helped run recent summer camps for younger Club members.

“The Club didn’t just give me a place to go—it gave me a family, a purpose, and the confidence to use my voice,” said Calixta. “Now, I want to pay it forward and make sure every young person has the same

chance to be heard and to shine.”

As BGCNLT’s Youth of the Year, Calixta will serve as an ambassador for all teens in the Club and receive a $5,000 scholarship from our local Club. She recently competed in the Northern California Competition and was a finalist, receiving an additional $1,500 in scholarship money. This also positions her to advance to the State Competition in Sacramento against other outstanding teens from the state of California. We are incredibly proud of Calixta for what she has accomplished in Club and in the community and look forward to the GREAT future ahead of her.

New this year, BGCNLT also recognized a Junior Youth of the Year for their outstanding character, leadership, and commitment to making a positive impact within the Club and community. This honor is awarded to an exceptional middle school member who demonstrates strong leadership skills, dedication to academic success, and a commitment to giving back. BGCNLT selected Bailey as the recipient of the 2025 Junior Youth of the year title. Bailey is a 6th grader at Alder Creek Middle School and has been attending the Club for a number of years, participating in musical theatre, skiing, and more.