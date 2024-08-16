Exciting new chapter for adaptive sports: High Fives Foundation and MasterCraft launch surf program

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – “Hell yeah!” Anthony Giancinto shouted, his voice filled with vigor as he responded to the boat captain’s offer for another go. With just his arms, Giancinto pulled himself onto the adaptive surfboard, a specially designed board allowing athletes with paralysis to experience the thrill of surfing.

Adaptive athlete, Anthony Giancinto, and boat captain, Stefano Shishido, ride together. Zoe Meyer / Sierra Sun

On Monday, Aug. 12, Giancinto and fellow adaptive athlete Blake Mendenhall participated in a surf clinic, marking the debut of an innovative adaptive surf program on Lake Tahoe through the High Fives Foundation.

Both Giancinto and Mendenhall have adapted remarkably to their new realities after injuries left them paralyzed from the hips down. Giancinto, who had just finished his freshman year of college when his life changed dramatically after an accident in the ocean, spoke candidly about his journey. “It’s a weird transition to see people sitting rather than standing,” he said. Yet, he finds solace and strength in his new community. “It feels insurmountable in the hospital. It’s like being a toddler again learning how to walk–but life does go on. You gotta keep pushing if you want life to go on,” Giancinto said.

Mendenhall, who suffered his injury while skiing at Northstar on Feb. 25, echoed similar sentiments. Despite the challenges, he remains optimistic. “You can still do everything you love. It just takes a little time,” Mendenhall said. The choppy conditions, with 16 mile per hour winds, presented significant challenges for Mendenhall and Giancinto. Challenges they both embraced.

Adaptive athlete, Blake Mendenhall, and boat captain, Stefano Shishido, ride together. high (3)

The adaptive surfing initiative is the result of a new partnership between the High Fives Foundation and MasterCraft Boat Company. The program features the MasterCraft X24, a state-of-the-art boat designed specifically for adaptive athletes. Roy Tuscany, founder and CEO of the High Fives Foundation, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: “After years of traveling to find waves, we are finally bringing the waves to Tahoe with a MasterCraft X24. We have the most beautiful backdrop of terrain, with the bluest water, and access to lakes around the Reno-Tahoe area. With the use of this boat, we will be able to bring adaptive surfing and the healing powers of water to all in the basin.”

The High Fives Foundation aims to provide 50 first-time experiences this summer on Lake Tahoe and deliver 150 hours of adaptive wake sports to the community. Tuscany’s vision for the program is to harness the transformative power of water sports to foster inclusivity and empowerment.

Founded in 2009 by Tuscany after his own spinal cord injury, the High Fives Foundation has supported 759 athletes from 47 states and territories, as well as Canada. The nonprofit’s mission is to prevent life-changing injuries and provide hope and resources for those affected.



For those interested in learning more about the program, participating in an adaptive surf clinic, or supporting the initiative, visit the High Fives Foundation’s website at http://www.highfivesfoundation.org

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.