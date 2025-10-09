Expanding access to recovery: How Crow’s Nest Ranch is transforming addiction treatment in Lake Tahoe

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

In the heart of North Lake Tahoe’s Truckee community, Crow’s Nest Ranch stands out as the region’s only fully licensed and accredited outpatient addiction and behavioral health treatment center.

Crow’s Nest Ranch holds both a DHCS license (No. 290009AP) and is accredited by the Joint Commission, ensuring evidence-based treatment in a trustworthy environment. The center’s staff are fully licensed and certified, offering expert support for each person’s behavioral health needs.

“We are a legitimate treatment center licensed by the state of California and accredited by the Joint Commission,” Jordan Brandt, owner and founder of Crow’s Nest Ranch said. “The staff at Crow’s Nest Ranch are all licensed and certified individuals who are ready to assist with every patient’s journey to recovery.”

Accessibility is a core value at Crow’s Nest Ranch. The center accepts most PPO, EPO and HMO insurance plans, Medi-Cal, and provides sliding scale and private pay options for those without insurance.

Crow’s Nest Ranch offers a range of outpatient programs tailored to diverse needs:

Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP): Full-day, structured support for those requiring intensive care while maintaining independence.

Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP): Flexible, evidence-based therapy that fits around daily life and responsibilities.

Outpatient Program (OP): Ongoing care for individuals further along in their recovery journey.

Dual Diagnosis Treatment: Specialized support for those facing both substance use and mental health challenges.

For individuals in need of an accountable and supportive environment, Crow’s Nest Ranch provides sober living residences for both men and women. The center also offers a peer support program, delivering personalized, one-on-one support for those who do not require intensive care.

Recognizing the unique needs of adolescents, Crow’s Nest Ranch now offers an after school outpatient program for youth ages 14–17 struggling with substance use and mental health disorders. This program includes both individual and group therapy sessions tailored for teens.

Crow’s Nest Ranch is distinguished by its blend of evidence-based therapies and holistic practices, addressing the root causes of addiction and mental health issues. The center employs a trauma-informed, patient-centered philosophy that affirms each individual’s strengths and needs.

Therapies at Crow’s Nest Ranch include:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)

Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)

Neurofeedback and Neuro-Photo-Biomodulation

Somatic Breathwork

Recovery is further enhanced through adventure-based, movement, and nature therapies—such as yoga, jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, hiking, paddleboarding, and hot/cold exposure, skiing/snowboarding—leveraging the healing environment of Tahoe.

Person centered care is at the core of Crow’s Nest Ranch’s philosophy. Each patient receives an individualized treatment plan and aftercare strategy, empowering them to develop healthy coping skills for sustained success beyond treatment.

Crow’s Nest Ranch is redefining the recovery experience in Truckee and beyond. Through licensed, insurance-friendly outpatient care, innovative therapies, sober living, youth programs, and community outreach, the center meets people wherever they are on their healing journey.

For more information about Crow’s Nest Ranch, visit crowsnestranch.org or call (530) 448-4555.