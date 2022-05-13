Expect reduced lanes in Highway 89 roundabout for next two weeks

Image provided by Caltrans.



TRUCKEE – Caltrans is alerting State Route 89 south motorists to expect a lane reduction in the two-lane roundabout just north of Deerfield Drive for the next couple of weeks.

Maintenance crews, in coordination with the Town of Truckee, will be performing grading work in the roundabout to improve drainage and reduce water ponding. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 16 through Thursday, May 19, and Monday, May 23 through Thursday, May 26. Maintenance crews may complete grading work earlier than anticipated.

During grading activities, the #1 (inside) lane of the roundabout will be closed, which will prevent left turning movements through the roundabout. Motorists may need to use alternative routes to access the Interstate 80 eastbound on-ramp due to the roundabout lane closure.

Caltrans reminds motorists to Be Work Zone Alert and slow in work zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans