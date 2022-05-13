Expect reduced lanes in Highway 89 roundabout for next two weeks
Roundabout grading work scheduled in Truckee
TRUCKEE – Caltrans is alerting State Route 89 south motorists to expect a lane reduction in the two-lane roundabout just north of Deerfield Drive for the next couple of weeks.
Maintenance crews, in coordination with the Town of Truckee, will be performing grading work in the roundabout to improve drainage and reduce water ponding. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 16 through Thursday, May 19, and Monday, May 23 through Thursday, May 26. Maintenance crews may complete grading work earlier than anticipated.
During grading activities, the #1 (inside) lane of the roundabout will be closed, which will prevent left turning movements through the roundabout. Motorists may need to use alternative routes to access the Interstate 80 eastbound on-ramp due to the roundabout lane closure.
Caltrans reminds motorists to Be Work Zone Alert and slow in work zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.
Source: Caltrans
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Expect reduced lanes in Highway 89 roundabout for next two weeks
TRUCKEE – Caltrans is alerting State Route 89 south motorists to expect a lane reduction in the two-lane roundabout just north of Deerfield Drive for the next couple of weeks.