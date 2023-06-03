Experience history on Placer County Heritage Trail

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County Museums is bringing back the Heritage Trail Museums Tour, with museums throughout the county offering free admission on select dates this summer.

A total of 27 museums and historical sites from Roseville to North Lake Tahoe are participating in this year’s trail tour to be held from Saturday, June 3, through Sept. 2.

“Placer County museums are all about experiential storytelling at its best,” said Placer County Museums Administrator Ralph Gibson. “The Heritage Trail offers an excellent opportunity to learn about our rich, fascinating history while exploring our valley, foothills and mountain areas and getting to know the community members who live there.”

A full list of participating museums, free dates, opening hours and activities is available on the Heritage Trail Museums Tour blog .

The Heritage Trail kicks off Saturday at the Sierra College Nature Museum in Rocklin. It ends Sept. 2 at the Forest Hill Divide Museum in Foresthill and the 20-Mile Museum and History Hub in the Truckee/Tahoe/Donner Summit area.

Fun, family-friendly activities are spread throughout the free weekends, including live music, historical reenactments and much more. Trail visitors are also encouraged to pick up a ‘Get Up and Go’ card at any participating museum. Those who fill the card with stamps from at least eight participating museums will be eligible for a gift basket drawing.

Those who are unable to attend a Heritage Trail day can visit them during their regular hours of operation and still get their Get-Up-And-Go cards stamped. All museums have free admission on their Heritage Trail Day.

Students entering kindergarten thru 12th grade in the fall of 2023 can enter for a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy tablet, a Kindle Fire or backpacks full of school supplies by completing a student scavenger hunt card, which is available at participating museums.

Source: Placer County