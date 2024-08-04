Experimental Aircraft Association to host open house event

TRUCKEE, Calif – Is your child ready to soar to new heights and explore the exciting world of aviation and STEM education? The Truckee Experimental Aircraft Association is hosting an upcoming Open House and Pancake Breakfast event that will captivate young minds with hands-on experiments, activities, and high-flying adventures.

On Saturday, August 10, 2024, from 8-11 a.m., this event is designed to ignite curiosity and inspire the next generation of aviators and scientists. From exploring mechanics and flight simulators to engaging in interactive STEM activities and scheduling a flight, attendees can dive into the world of aerospace in a fun and inclusive environment.

“We are excited to provide a platform for youth education that combines the thrill of aviation with the critical thinking skills of STEM education,” said Jack Ellis, a Truckee EAA Chapter 1073 member and volunteer. “Our goal is to support STEM Education in our community for youth ages 8-17, showcasing the endless possibilities within this field, and inspire young minds to pursue their passions and explore new-found interests.”

This EAA event is open to the entire community and promises a morning filled with excitement, learning, and exploration. Whether your child dreams of becoming a pilot, engineer, or scientist, this event will provide a unique opportunity to engage with like-minded individuals and experience the wonders of aerospace firsthand.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to unleash your child’s inner aviator and scientist at this community EAA event from 8-11 a.m. A Pancake Breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. ($7 per person). The FREE STEM session will be from 9-11 a.m. The event will be held at the Truckee Airport EAA Building. Follow the EAA Young Eagles signs with access through Gate 5.

For more information, please contact Maggie Schumacher at TruckeeSTEM@gmail.com .