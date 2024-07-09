Explore history up close with Sierra Speaker Series: John C. Frémont – “The Great Pathfinder”

TRUCKEE, Calif – Step into history with a compelling live portrayal by Steve Hale of Comstock Characters, who brings John C. Frémont’s (also known as “The Great Pathfinder”) adventures to life on Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Donner Memorial State Park. Discover how Frémont’s expeditions shaped the American West and learn about his pivotal role in American politics and military affairs.

He was a pioneering Western explorer, millionaire gold baron, premature emancipator, Major General of Union forces in the Civil War, California Senator, Governor of the Arizona Territory, and the United States’ first Republican Presidential candidate. Along with his wife Jessie, the Frémonts barreled through life blazing new trails and challenging the prevailing norms in 19th Century America.

“This program is an excellent example of how partnerships can enrich community. We’ve teamed up with California State Parks and the Nevada County Library to expand our reach, connecting the community to the rich cultural and natural history of the area.” Doors open at 5 p.m. with the presentation starting promptly at 5:30 p.m. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, and light refreshments will be provided. Free parking is available after 5 p.m., and no registration is required.

The Sierra State Parks Foundation believes the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area California State Parks are unique treasures worthy of our support. We fund projects and programming that connect people with our rich natural resources and cultural heritage. Because of our work and advocacy, our valuable State Parks will continue to be places of inspiration and education for generations to come. For more information, visit: http://www.SierraStateParks.org .