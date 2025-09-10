Explore ‘Tahoe Animal Movement and Migration’ with Will Richardson at Donner Memorial State Park

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Sierra Nevada is home to a remarkable range of wildlife, and with the region’s dramatic seasonal changes, many species must move in order to survive. From local journeys to global migrations, these movements are critical—and fascinating.

Join wildlife expert Will Richardson on Saturday, September 20, for an engaging talk titled “Tahoe Animal Movement and Migration”, part of the Sierra Speaker Series. Hosted at Donner Memorial State Park, the event will explore the science behind animal migration and feature stories and examples from species found in the Tahoe region and beyond.

Doors open at 5:00 pm, and the presentation begins promptly at 5:30 pm, until 6:30 pm. Admission is a suggested donation of $5, with light refreshments provided. Free parking is available for attendees in the Visitor Center parking lot from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. No registration is required.

Will Richardson, co-founder and Executive Director of the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, has called the Tahoe region home since 1994. A former seasonal migrant himself, Will holds a Ph.D. in Ecology, Evolution, and Conservation Biology from the University of Nevada, Reno. His research began with bird communities in Sierra Nevada aspen habitats, but his interests extend across all taxa—ranging from chipmunks and butterflies to tiger beetles, salamanders, and montane rabbits and hares.

“Will is the top expert on these wildlife topics, and we’re honored to have him share his deep knowledge,” shares Michael Myers, Executive Director of the Sierra State Parks Foundation and fellow birder.

Please note: the originally scheduled talk on Sugar Pine restoration in Tahoe has been postponed until next year due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts with the speaker.

This event is presented in partnership with the Sierra State Parks Foundation, California State Parks, and the Nevada County Library, and exemplifies the strength of public-private collaboration in bringing educational programming to our local communities.