Extended I-80 ramp closures continue in Sierra for paving project

NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is continuing extended Interstate 80 ramp closures between Soda Springs and the Nevada state line for paving work next week.

A $2.4 million paving project is addressing deteriorated interstate on- and off-ramps at various locations in Nevada and Placer counties. Ramps throughout the region may be closed intermittently for paving, joint sealing, striping and concrete curing time. Motorists are advised to use signed detour routes for I-80 travel during the temporary ramp closures. The schedule is subject to change based on weather, availability of equipment or other unexpected events.

· I-80 westbound off-ramp at Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge: The on-ramp is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, August 22 through 12:01 p.m. Friday, August 27.

· I-80 eastbound on-ramp at Hirschdale Road: The on-ramp is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, August 22 through 12:01 p.m. Friday, August 27.

· I-80 westbound on-ramp at Soda Springs: The on-ramp is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, August 22 through 12:01 p.m. Friday, August 27.

· I-80 westbound off- and on-ramps at the Donner Summit Rest Area: The rest area will be closed to all motorists from 9 p.m. Sunday, August 22 through 12:01 p.m. Friday, August 27.

· I-80/SR-267 eastbound off-ramp: The #1 (left) lane is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, August 22 through 6 a.m. Friday, August 27.

Signed detour routes will be available for motorists during the ramp closures.

· I-80 westbound off-ramp at Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge: Motorists are advised to take westbound I-80 to the Soda Springs/Norden off-ramp (Exit 174) and connect to eastbound I-80 via the Soda Springs on-ramp, then use the eastbound I-80 off-ramp at Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge Road (Exit 176).

· I-80 eastbound on-ramp at Hirschdale Road: Motorists are advised to take westbound I-80 to the Overland Trail off-ramp (Exit 190) and connect to eastbound I-80 via the Overland Trail on-ramp.

· I-80 westbound on-ramp at Soda Springs: Motorsts are advised to take eastbound I-80 to Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge Road (Exit 176) and connect to westbound I-80 via the Castle Peak on-ramp.

· I-80 westbound off- and on-ramps at the Donner Summit Rest Area: Westbound I-80 motorists are advised to use the Gold Run Rest Area, located approximately 34 miles west of Donner Summit.

· I-80/SR-267 eastbound off-ramp: No detour is needed as the #2 (right) ramp lane will remain open during paving work.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

