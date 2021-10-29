Fall Harvest Festival set for Saturday at Resort at Squaw Creek

The Fall Harvest Festival will take place on Saturday, October 30. The event will begin at 11 a.m. with a fishing derby at the resort’s on-site ponds stocked with rainbow trout.

Resort at Squaw Creek, a luxury Lake Tahoe resort based in California’s Olympic Valley, announces a Fall Harvest Festival for guests and local residents in a press release sent to the Sierra Sun Wednesday.

The seasonal celebration will include a competitive fishing derby and a rubber duck race which will benefit Tahoe-Truckee Toys for Tots, the release stated.

“The beautiful fall season in North Lake Tahoe has arrived and we are thrilled to celebrate with our guests and local community at our Fall Harvest Festival this weekend,” said David Lockard, general manager at Resort at Squaw Creek, in the release. “We invite local residents to join us for a fun-filled day with friendly competition at our fishing derby and rubber duck race.”

The Fall Harvest Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30. The event will begin at 11 a.m. with a fishing derby at the resort’s on-site ponds stocked with rainbow trout, according to the release. Participants can catch up to five trout in the span of two hours and submit their longest fish for record. Whoever catches the longest trout will win a complimentary one night stay at the resort, the release stated.

Entry fee is $20 for participants 18 years and older and $15 for participants 17 years and younger and fishing poles and bait will be provided, the release stated.

Additionally, participants can turn in their longest fish to a recreation attendant by 2:30 p.m. to have it cooked by the resort’s culinary team, the release stated. The “catch and cook” option is $20 per person and will include a side of broccolini, rice and lemon. It will be available for pick-up or dine-in at 5 p.m. at Sandy’s Pub the day of the event.

Following the fishing derby, guests and local residents can take part in the resort’s rubber duck race at 2 p.m. Rubber ducks will be numbered and available for purchase for $5 each. Once the rubber ducks have been purchased, a hotel team member will drop them into the resort’s water fall, and the first three rubber ducks to reach the bottom first will win.

The first-place prize includes a $150 resort credit, second place will receive a $50 resort credit, and third place will receive a complimentary bike rental for the day for up to four people, according to the release. Participants must sign up for the rubber duck races by 1 p.m. the day of the race. The proceeds raised from the rubber duck race will benefit Tahoe-Truckee Toys for Tots, the release stated.

For more information on Resort at Squaw Creek, please visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek , or call (530) 412-7034.

Source: Resort at Squaw Creek