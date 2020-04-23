Family escapes Kings Beach residential fire without injury

North Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire Wednesday at 204 Park Lane in Kings Beach.

🚨 Deputies are assisting CAL FIRE with a residential fire along Park Lane in Kings Beach. One one lane is open on Highway 28 🚨 pic.twitter.com/U9riJWz85h — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) April 22, 2020

A family was home at the time of the fire, according to a report from North Tahoe Fire, and escaped without injury.

“This is a sad reminder to ensure you have working smoke alarms throughout your home, that you have practiced your home escape plan, and that you are maintaining defensible space around your home,” said the district in a social media post.

The first arriving unit reported heavy fire on the first floor. The second floor of the building was reportedly damaged by heavy smoke and fire as well.

Responding units were also aided by the Northstar Fire Department.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to North Tahoe Fire.

*This post will be updated