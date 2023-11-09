Family Skier names Palisades as one of top family ski resorts

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Family Skier released their updated list of the Top Family Ski Resorts, with Palisades Tahoe making the cut of the top six.

“Way back in 2007, we put out our first in a series of lists of the Best Family Ski Resorts in the US and Canada. It was a labor of love, as we were able to fondly recall great times at so many of the listed resorts, discuss the merits of various ski and snowboard areas with other avid skiers and ski bloggers, and do some first-hand testing of some beautiful places in North America,” Family Skier said in their announcement.

With ski resorts merging, being acquired, new lifts and terrain opening, and with major improvements happening at nearly all of them, they decided to update the list with a fresh publishing, as of 2023-2024.

“Our first-hand experience skiing Palisades helped us appreciate the unique experience it provides families. It is the best all-mountain skiing in the Sierras, by our estimation, offering ample terrain for every skill level. We especially like that Palisades doesn’t relegate beginners skiers to the fringes of the mountain like some other resorts do, but rather provides great terrain for both the green runs and the ski school,” said Paul Miller, Founder, Family Skier.

“Palisades offers a compelling combination of on-mountain features and other amenities that are important to families. On the mountain, Palisades boasts a great ski school, outstanding terrain, and a reliable lift system that includes gondolas and trams for those cold days. Off the mountain, they do a good job with amenities such as plenty of convenient base lodging and lots of restaurants in the base village, and reasonable drives from airports in both Sacramento and Reno for families who are traveling-in,” Miller added.

With the recent cold temperatures in the basin, Palisades has already started snowmaking in preparation of their November 22 opening date.

“At Palisades Tahoe, our mission is to share the spirit of these legendary mountains with the world. What sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to providing a diverse skiing experience for all visitors. With 6,000 acres of skiable terrain, we offer the perfect destination for families of all skill levels to enjoy,” said Patrick Lacey, PR Manager, Palisades Tahoe.

The list also included Deer Valley, Utah; Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Big Sky, Montana; Killington, Vermont; and Whistler, British Columbia.

Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar-at-Tahoe were listed as honorable mentions on the list.

See the full list here .