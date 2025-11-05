Fanny Bridge completion now slated for mid-December

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Those eager to drive over the new Fanny Bridge will have to wait roughly one more month. Completion, previously planned for mid-November, is now projected for mid-December due to construction delays.

Concrete work on Fanny Bridge. Provided / FHWA

According to a Placer County spokesperson, the concrete pour work, including the sidewalks and bridge railings will be completed in November; however, removing piping below the bridge will carry into December.

The new bridge has been designed to appear similarly to the historic bridge with the addition of sidewalks and bike lanes on both sides. New traffic controls and pedestrian signals will also adorn the new bridge. Unlike the old, the new bridge will be a single-span structure without any piers in the river.

During the construction period, which started in August, traffic has been diverted onto Lake Blvd. to access State Route 89 and State Route 28. West Lake Blvd. has remained open for business and transit center access.

All local businesses surrounding the construction site remained open and accessible throughout the construction period. Pedestrian access across the Truckee River is available via the walkway on the back side of the Lake Tahoe Dam.

Project partners include Placer County, the Central Federal Lands Highway Division (of the Federal Highway Administration), Caltrans, Tahoe Transportation District, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, and the Tahoe City Public Utility District.

The project is under contract with Thompson Builders to complete the work.