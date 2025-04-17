Fanny Bridge construction to begin this summer: Historic bridge to be replaced

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The complete demolition and replacement of Fanny Bridge is coming this summer with planned closures and impacts.

Thompson Builders Corporation is scheduled to begin the project mid-summer. The first stages of work will take place at night, causing single-lane closures during off peak hours. Thereafter, full bridge closures will begin late summer through early winter for the demolition and installation of the new bridge.

The $10.6 million dollar project improves pedestrian access with sidewalks on both sides, provides new traffic control signals as well as pedestrian signals.

In order to streamline construction and shorten the timeline, the new bridge will be precast and utilize existing abutments. This ultimately reduces the longterm impact to traffic and the community. It also limits the environmental footprint.