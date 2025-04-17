Fanny Bridge construction to begin this summer: Historic bridge to be replaced
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The complete demolition and replacement of Fanny Bridge is coming this summer with planned closures and impacts.
Thompson Builders Corporation is scheduled to begin the project mid-summer. The first stages of work will take place at night, causing single-lane closures during off peak hours. Thereafter, full bridge closures will begin late summer through early winter for the demolition and installation of the new bridge.
The $10.6 million dollar project improves pedestrian access with sidewalks on both sides, provides new traffic control signals as well as pedestrian signals.
In order to streamline construction and shorten the timeline, the new bridge will be precast and utilize existing abutments. This ultimately reduces the longterm impact to traffic and the community. It also limits the environmental footprint.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.