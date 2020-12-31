Far West alpine season delayed

The Far West Skiing season has been placed on hold through Jan. 25.

Early-season alpine events have been canceled at several resorts and include a pair of U12 events at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and a U14 event at Northstar California Resort. The Tahoe Series race scheduled for Jan. 23 and 24 at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has been postponed.

An update to the start of the season is expected to be issued Tuesday, after the Alpine Competition Committee meets.

Nordic season goes virtual

The Far West Nordic season is already underway, having held a pair of virtual races at Mt. Rose and Royal Gorge. Virtual racing continues this weekend with the Ski the State Challenge at Mt. Rose.

Racing at Auburn Ski Club, according to Race Director Megan Seifert, has been postponed until Feb. 20.

Tahoe Junior Freeride Series postponed

The Tahoe Junior Freeride Series has postponed its first dates due to COVID-19 concerns, according to competition officials.

The first stop of the tour, slated to be held at Sugar Bowl Resort on Jan. 23-24, has been postponed and will possibly be held in March; while the U12 stop at Homewood Mountain Resort on Jan. 31, is also likely to be moved.

Currently, the tentative schedule has the season getting underway on Feb. 6 at Squaw Valley.

