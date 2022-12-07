Far West Auction and Raffle kicks off Nordic season

Far West's Hannah Halvorsen of the Sugar Bowl Academy raises her arms in triumph after winning the national junior Nordic title in the freestyle sprints at Telemark, Wisc.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Kick off the 2022/23 Nordic season with the party of the year.

The 2022 Far West Auction and Raffle will be held from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Tahoe Donner Cross-Country Ski Center in Truckee. This is the first time since the start of the pandemic that this event will be held in person.

In this 2016 file photo, Far West’s Hannah Halvorsen, of the Sugar Bowl Academy, raises her arms in triumph after winning the national junior Nordic title in the freestyle sprints at Telemark, Wisc. Halvorsen will be a guest speaker at the Far West Auction and Raffle on Dec. 17.

Provided/skinnyski.com |

Sample bites from an abundance of appetizers while listening to special guest speaker Olympian Hannah Halvorsen. Bid on prizes like gift cards for local sports shops and dining experiences, as well as apparel, top-notch gear, and experiences like a PistenBully ride-along and guided rock climbing.

This year’s auction will also have a virtual component, with bids on an array of items running online one week before the dinner from Dec. 10 to 17, and a few special prizes reserved only for in-person bidding.

Tickets are $85 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit farwestnordic.org .