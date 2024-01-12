Far West Nordic athletes represent at U.S. Nationals

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Cross-country skiers from Tahoe Endurance, Sugar Bowl Ski Team and Academy, and the Auburn Ski Club have just returned from a very successful trip to the U.S. Cross-Country Ski National Championships held at the 2002 Olympic venue of Soldier Hollow, Utah. While many athletes posted personal best results, Niki Johnson, of Tahoe Endurance stands out as she earned the right to represent the U.S.A. at the U18 Nordic Nations Cup Championships to be held in Falun, Sweden.

Johnson, a Tahoe City native, will depart this week for Falun, where she will compete against the best under 18-year-old cross-country skiers from Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and the U.S.

“It was amazing watching how hard all the Far West athletes raced at Nationals in Soldier Hollow this past week. All their hard work and dedication to the sport showed in their results,” said Tahoe Endurance coach, Quinn Lehmkuhl.

Lehmkuhl’s fellow Tahoe Endurance coach, Julien Bordes, agreed, “It’s really amazing to see Far West standing out as a major force of American skiing, and amazing for us to see Niki realize her dream to represent the U.S.”

Races at the Nordic Nations Cup kick off on Jan. 19.

Former Auburn Ski Club and Sugar Bowl Ski Team stand-out Matt Seline, of Truckee, earned his chance to represent our country at the FIS World Junior Cross-Country Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia. Seline, who now skis as a member of the University of Alaska-Anchorage Ski Team, skied his way onto the team with a podium finish in the Junior Men’s 10-km mass-start skate race last week.

Matt Seline on his way to a podium finish in the junior 10km mass start. Provided / Tobias Albrigtsen

“Beyond happy with the races this week at U.S. Nationals in Utah,” Seline wrote. “A huge thank you to everyone who has helped me achieve this dream, all of my teammates at UAA, my coaches past and present, my sponsors and my parents. Also, a huge shout out to the crew back in Far West who have supported me so much over the years.”

The FIS World Junior Championships begin Feb. 5.

Additional stand-out performances at Nationals came from Britta Johnson of Tahoe Endurance, who finished the week as first alternate for the Nordic Nations Cup trip after posting 11th, 9th and 6th place finishes in the girls U18 class–good for 10th overall in the class. Auburn Ski Club athletes Keira Scott and Maggie Cooke also produced solid results throughout the week, earning 14th overall and 18th overall on the U18 ranking list at week’s end.

“Soldier Hollow always feels like a second home course to our athletes, and it showed on the results list for Far West,” said Auburn Ski Club Program Director, Gus Johnson.

Gus Johnson, ASC Program Director, running skis to the start. Provided / Tobias Albrigtsen

In the U18 boy’s class, Sugar Bowl Academy senior Cabot Godoy, of Mammoth, led Far West finishers in 27th on the rankings after the week of racing. Dane Karch, also of Mammoth, skiing for Tahoe Endurance earned enough points for 31st.

Other Far West athletes testing their mettle at the U.S. Nationals were Annika Johnston, of Tahoe Endurance, Jayna Palmer of Auburn Ski Club, Quinn Holan and Walker Rawlinson, of Sugar Bowl Ski Team and Academy, Matteus Sokulsky (SBA ’23) now skiing for UAA, Kili Lehmkuhl (ASC ’22) skiing for University of Colorado, Lily Murnane (ASC ’22) skiing for Montana State University, and Hayden McJunkin (SBA ’22) skiing for Harvard University.