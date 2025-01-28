Far West Nordic athletes shine at Soldier Hollow Super JNQ

More than 40 athletes from the Far West Region traveled to Utah to compete in the Soldier Hollow Super Junior National Qualifier on January 16-19. This event tested the athletes’ skills and endurance as they faced off against hundreds of collegiate and junior competitors from across the country. With Junior Nationals set to be held at Soldier Hollow this March, the races provided an invaluable opportunity to gain experience on the iconic course.

Far West Nordic athletes delivered standout performances in the Freestyle Sprint, showcasing their speed and determination. In the U18/U20 Men, Quinn Holan (ASC Training Center) lead the charge for Far West making to the the semi-final heats.

For the U20/U18 Women, Britta Johnson (Tahoe Endurance) took a commanding win in the Finals with Niki Johnson securing 2nd place and Aili Scott rounding out the top 5. In the U16 Men’s Final, Luka Karnickis (Tahoe Endurance) claimed the win while Elio Adriani secured a strong 3rd place.

Niki and Britta Johnson Sprint Podium Provided

The competition continued with the Distance Classic Race on Saturday, where athletes faced a gruelling test of endurance. The U16 athletes pushed through a challenging 5k individual start course. Raegan Czeschin and Hailey Gordon were the top place Far West athletes in the U16 women’s race, placing 12th and 13th respectively. The U16 Boys proved to be a dominant force with Luka Karnickis (5th), Elio Adriana (7th), and Griffin Tuscano (10th) all securing top ten results.

The U20/U18 athletes tackled an even tougher 7.5k course, demonstrating their grit and determination. The fields were combined with Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association (RMISA) collegiate fields, which brought serious competition. Niki Johnson was the top place Far West thlete in the U18/U20 Women’s field while Holan was the top place Far West athlete in the U18/U20 Men’s field.

These impressive results highlight the depth of talent in the Far West Nordic community and set the stage for continued success at Junior Nationals this March.