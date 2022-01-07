Far West Nordic rings in New Year with night race

The Far West Nordic season continued New Year’s Eve with a night race at Auburn Ski Club.

Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy coach David Sinclair captured first place in the men’s 5-kilometer race, finishing with a time of 14 minutes, 5.3 seconds. From there, Auburn Ski Club racers Timothy Cunningham (15:21.9) was second, followed by Tav Streit (15:48.7) in third place.

On the women’s side, Auburn Ski Club’s Keira Scott took first place with a time of 17:55.4. Sugar Bowl’s Isabel Caldwell was second with a time of 19:55.5, followed by Abby Baier in third place with a time of 20:12.4

The night race also had a youth competition. Auburn Ski Club’s Griffin Tuscano won the boys’ 3-kilometer race with a time of 10:08.2. Sierra Strecker was the top girl, finishing her race with a time of 10:11.3.

Auburn Ski Club will next host its annual Snowshoe Thompson Classic on Sunday. The race is one of the oldest Nordic events in the Western U.S. and is named after legendary figure John “Snowshoe” Thompson, who delivered mail on skis over the Sierra Nevada for two decades in the 19th century.





Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com