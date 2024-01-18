Far West Ski Association awards scholarship to local developing racers

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Far West Ski Association announced the recipients of its annual scholarships, awarded to six promising junior racers who train at Palisades. These scholarships aim to support young athletes in their pursuit of competitive Alpine racing programs, helping alleviate the significant financial burden associated with training and competition.

The deserving recipients of the Far West Ski Association Scholarships are:

Tatum Akers, Truckee Regan Clute, Tahoe City Maxwell Cooper, Reno Curtis Edmunds, Carnelian Bay Macallan Rocco, Tahoe City Ryan Wilson, Reno Charles Zaretsky, Reno

FWSA’s yearly scholarship program is designed to assist athletes committed to excelling in Alpine racing. The scholarships, ranging in value from $250 to $1,000, can be used to offset training expenses and competition entrance fees. Recipients are selected based on a weighted set of criteria, including athletic performance in four Alpine disciplines, academic achievement, community service, and financial need. The association places emphasis on recognizing the long-term contributions these student-athletes may make to the ski sports community and the larger community.

This year’s scholarship program is made possible through the generous support of sponsors such as Whitefish Mountain Resort, Averill Hospitality (owner of The Lodge at Whitefish Lake and The Firebrand Hotel), and Schure Sports, Inc., the makers of Karbon brand ski clothing, alongside the Far West Racing Association. FWSA extends its gratitude to several clubs and councils committed to sponsoring scholarships, and the Far West Ski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which raises funds for the scholarship program through direct contributions.

Founded in 1930, the Far West Ski Association is a volunteer non-profit organization representing 150 affiliated ski clubs across ten regional councils. These councils span the states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The association actively engages in various programs, including public affairs, skier safety, ski heritage, athletics, racing, communications, travel, council development, ski industry, and community outreach.

For further information, please contact David Krupp, Far West Ski Association Scholarship Chair, at 310-925-4143 or davidkrupp1@gmail.com .