Far West Ski Association awards scholarships to aspiring junior ski racers

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Far West Ski Association (FWSA) is proud to announce the awarding of scholarships to 20 talented junior ski racers training at Tahoe-area resorts. These scholarships support young athletes dedicated to excelling in Alpine ski racing by offsetting the costs of training and competition.

This year’s scholarship recipients include:

Northstar California Resort: David Lu, Emma Jennings

David Lu, Emma Jennings Palisades Tahoe: Charles Zaretsky, Regan Clute, Maxwell Cooper, Brody Mitchell, Kinley Quinn, Olive Wilson, Caroline Ehrman, Siduri Dunning, Jackson Rantz, Curtis Edmunds, Brady Garbarino, Luca Peterson, Ryan Wilson, Etienne Dollar, Aiden Morgan, Brighton Hamilton

The FWSA Scholarship Program annually provides financial support to racers within the Far West geographic region, helping them pursue their passion and alleviate the expenses associated with high-level ski training and competitions.

Scholarship recipients are evaluated using a comprehensive set of criteria, including:

Performance in the four Alpine disciplines (as recorded by USSA)

Academic achievement

Community service contributions

Financial need

In addition to fostering athletic growth, the program emphasizes long-term contributions to the skiing community and broader society.

FWSA extends its gratitude to its generous sponsors, including Whitefish Mountain Resort, Averill Hospitality (owners of The Lodge at Whitefish Lake and The Firebrand Hotel), Schure Sports, Inc. (makers of Karbon ski clothing), and the Far West Racing Association. Contributions from these partners, along with funds raised by the Far West Ski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, enable the awarding of scholarships ranging from $250 to $1,000.

Since its founding in 1930, FWSA has remained a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization committed to advancing skiing and supporting the next generation of athletes.

For more information on the scholarship program or to contribute, please contact David Krupp at 310-925-4143 or davidkrupp1@gmail.com .