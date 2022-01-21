Far West Ski Association awards scholarships to local developing racers
The Far West Ski Association has awarded scholarships to 11 Tahoe area developing Alpine ski racers. The Far West Ski Association yearly awards scholarships to young racers participating in programs within the Far West geographic region to help them with the considerable expenses of participating in race training and competition programs.
Scholarships assist athletes who are committed to pursuing a competitive Alpine racing program. Scholarship funds may be used to offset training expenses and competition entrance fees. Scholarships are awarded according to a weighted set of criteria that include athletic performance in four Alpine Disciplines as recorded by USSA, academic achievement, community service and financial need. Scholarship selections are made with an eye toward expectations of the long-term contributions the student-athlete may make to the ski sports community and the larger community.
Thanks to sponsors Whitefish Mountain Resort, Averill Hospitality (owner of The Lodge at Whitefish Lake and The Firebrand Hotel), and Schure Sports, Inc., the makers of Karbon brand ski clothing and the Far West Racing Association, FWSA is able to yearly fund scholarships ranging in value from $250 to $1,500. Several FWSA clubs and councils are committed to sponsoring scholarships and the Far West Ski Foundation, a nonprofit, raises funds for the scholarship program through direct contributions.
The Far West Ski Association, founded in 1930, is a volunteer non-profit organization representing 150 affiliated ski clubs located throughout ten regional councils in the states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Association conducts active programs in public affairs, skier safety, ski heritage, athletics, racing, communications, travel, council development, ski industry, and community outreach.
Source: The Far West Ski Association
SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
Tatum Akers, Palisades Tahoe, Truckee
Ryan Clute, Palisades Tahoe, Tahoe City
Kacey Benjaminson, Palisades Tahoe, Tahoe City
Ryan Herhusky, Sugar Bowl, Carnelian Bay
Bobbi Jo Griffin, Palisades Tahoe, Sierraville
Tea Kiesel, Palisades Tahoe, Incline Village
Rhett Lindsey, Palisades Tahoe, Kings Beach
Tyler Rantz, Palisades Tahoe, Tahoma
Luca Robillard, Sugar Bowl, Truckee
Kestrel Sullivan, Sugar Bowl. Kings Beach
Zaretsky, Palisades Tahoe, Reno
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User