Far West Ski Association awards scholarships to local racers

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Far West Ski Association has awarded scholarships to nine developing Alpine ski racers who are training in programs at Lake Tahoe resorts.

FWSA yearly awards scholarships to young racers participating in programs within the Far West geographic region to help them with the considerable expenses of participating in race training and competition programs.

Area racers receiving scholarships, their Alpine programs and hometowns include: Tatum Akers, Palisades Tahoe, Truckee, Autumn Carpenter, Northstar, Truckee, Ryan Clute, Palisades Tahoe, Tahoe City, Elianna Dollar, Palisades Tahoe, Olympic Valley, Etienne Dollar, Palisades Tahoe, Olympic Valley, Bobbi Jo Griffin, Palisades Tahoe, Sierraville, Keria Johnston, Sugar Bowl, Placerville, Rhett Lindsey, Palisades Tahoe, Kings Beach, David Morken, Palisades Tahoe, Truckee, Charles Zaretsky, Palisades Tahoe, Reno.

Scholarships assist athletes who are committed to pursuing a competitive Alpine racing program. Scholarship funds may be used to offset training expenses and competition entrance fees. Scholarships are awarded according to a weighted set of criteria that include athletic performance in four Alpine Disciplines as recorded by USSA, academic achievement, community service and financial need. Scholarship selections are made with an eye toward expectations of the long-term contributions the student-athlete may make to the ski sports community and the larger community.

Thanks to our sponsors Whitefish Mountain Resort, Averill Hospitality (owner of The Lodge at Whitefish Lake and The Firebrand Hotel), and Schure Sports, Inc., the makers of Karbon brand ski clothing and the Far West Racing Association, FWSA is able to yearly fund scholarships ranging in value from $500 to $1,000. Several FWSA clubs and councils are committed to sponsoring scholarships and the Far West Ski Foundation, a nonprofit, raises funds for the scholarship program through direct contributions.

The Far West Ski Association, founded in 1930, is a volunteer nonprofit representing 150 affiliated ski clubs located throughout 10 regional councils in the states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Association conducts active programs in public affairs, skier safety, ski heritage, athletics, racing, communications, travel, council development, ski industry, and community outreach.