Far West Skiing announces scholarship recipients

AJ Hurt, of Carnelian Bay, races at the 2019 HomeLight Killington Cup. Hurt took second place in downhill on Thursday at the U.S. Alpine Championships at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Courtesy of U.S. Ski & Snowboard

The Far West Ski Association has recognized eight of the Truckee-Tahoe area’s brightest alpine prospects, awarding scholarships to help cover the expenses related to training and competing.

The scholarships range in value from $250 to $1,500 and were awarded to Kacey Benjaminson, Tahoe City, Squaw Valley; Ryan Herhusky, Carnelian Bay, Sugar Bowl; AJ Hurt, Carnelian Bay, U.S. Ski Team, Squaw Valley; Tea Kiesel, Incline Village, Squaw Valley; Rhett Lindsey, Truckee, Sugar Bowl; Luca Robillard, Truckee, Sugar Bowl; Zack Staudenmayer, Truckee, Sugar Bowl; and Lauren Stendell, Truckee, Sugar Bowl.

Scholarships are given to athletes based on a weighted set of criteria that include performance, academic achievement, community service, and financial need. This year’s scholarships were sponsored by Whitefish Mountain Resort, Averill Hospitality, and Schure Sports, Inc.

The Far West Ski Association, founded in 1930, represents 150 affiliated ski clubs throughout 10 regional councils in the states of California, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

