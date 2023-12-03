Far West to host silent auction, holiday celebration

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Join Far West Nordic Ski Education Association for a holiday bazaar, dinner, entertainment, and silent auction at the Tahoe Yacht Club in Tahoe City on Sunday, Dec. 17. Be in the company of your fellow Nordic enthusiasts while bidding on fun and exciting prizes and enjoying a hearty meal of sausage and sauerkraut from Men Wielding Fire. Bernie Nelson, head comp coach at ASC Training Center, is the featured guest speaker.

This year, the auction has been scheduled so it falls on the same weekend as the first Junior National qualifying races of the season at Auburn Ski Club, making it much easier for those Far West members from out of the Tahoe area to attend. What better way to celebrate the culmination of an intense race weekend — with the Paco’s Holiday Sprints and the Snowshoe Thompson Classic — than for the juniors and their families to have some quality hang time for a good cause?

Tickets are $50 for adults and $35 for youths; $5 discount for Far West members. The event runs from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at farwestnordic.org/auction/ and will also be available at the door. A vegetarian dinner option will also be available.

Try your luck at scoring amazing items like puffy jackets, gift cards, skis, poles, backpacks stuffed with men’s and women’s wear, a one-year subscription to Nordic Team Solutions, a World Cup bib signed by JC Schoonmaker, and two Evoke Endurance six-week Training Plans with two-time Olympian Ben Husaby.

This year’s auction will have a virtual component as well, with bidding on an amazing array of items opening on Dec. 10. And of course, there will be a number of special prizes reserved exclusively for in-person bidding at the main event. Bidding in the silent auction ends promptly at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Proceeds benefit Far West Nordic Ski Education Association and its mission to grow the sport of cross-country skiing. This is accomplished by helping skiers of all ages and abilities in California and Nevada reach their full potential, and through supporting student athletes by helping them achieve their competitive goals. Learn more at farwestnordic.org .