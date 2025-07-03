Farewell, for now

Dear Sierra Sun readers,

I’m heading down to the Bay to pursue a Master’s in Journalism at UC Berkeley, but before I go, I want to take a moment to say thank you.

Thank you for reading. For stopping me on the street or in the grocery store to talk about stories. For caring—truly caring—about this town and what happens in it. Reporting on Truckee has been more than just a job. It’s felt like a real relationship—with the place, and with the people who make it what it is.

This was my first full-time reporting role, and I couldn’t have asked for a better place to start. You welcomed me, challenged me, and reminded me why local journalism matters. Truckee has become home to me, and that’s because of you.

So, for now, it’s farewell—but not goodbye. I’ll be back often, and I hope that one day I’ll be lucky enough to make my way back here for good. I’ll always remember this newsroom, and this community, with a whole lot of gratitude.

If you ever need anything or would like to get in touch, feel free to email me at zoe_meyer@berkeley.edu

Sincerely,

Zoe Meyer