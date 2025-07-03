Farewell, for now
Dear Sierra Sun readers,
I’m heading down to the Bay to pursue a Master’s in Journalism at UC Berkeley, but before I go, I want to take a moment to say thank you.
Thank you for reading. For stopping me on the street or in the grocery store to talk about stories. For caring—truly caring—about this town and what happens in it. Reporting on Truckee has been more than just a job. It’s felt like a real relationship—with the place, and with the people who make it what it is.
This was my first full-time reporting role, and I couldn’t have asked for a better place to start. You welcomed me, challenged me, and reminded me why local journalism matters. Truckee has become home to me, and that’s because of you.
So, for now, it’s farewell—but not goodbye. I’ll be back often, and I hope that one day I’ll be lucky enough to make my way back here for good. I’ll always remember this newsroom, and this community, with a whole lot of gratitude.
If you ever need anything or would like to get in touch, feel free to email me at zoe_meyer@berkeley.edu
Sincerely,
Zoe Meyer
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.