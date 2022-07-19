Farm-to-table: Dinner, dancing event to benefit Tahoe Food Hub programs

The Tahoe Food Hub will host a Midsummer Night’s Dinner & Dance event in August.

Provided/Tahoe Food Hub

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Food Hub is bringing back their farm to table dinners this summer with a Midsummer Night’s Dinner & Dance event in August.

Dine and dance amongst the trees at Camp Wamp, a restored former Girl Scout camp, nestled between two lakes on Donner Summit, about 3 miles past Royal Gorge Cross-Country Center in Soda Springs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.

Enjoy a seasonal 4-course meal prepared by Chef Will Burns of Moody’s Bistro, Bar & Beats and celebrate local farmers with a farm to table feast benefiting Tahoe Food Hub’s community outreach programs.

Pre-dinner music by local artists include Shannon Carrol and Jeremy Thomas of Wild Ginger.

Stay for Contra Country Dancing after dinner from 7:30-8:30 with Sacramento caller, Talib Huff. Wine and beer is donated by Ramey Wine Cellars and Fifty-Fifty Brewing.

The intimate dining experience will serve 65 with tickets at $125 per person which includes dinner, dancing and two glasses of wine/beer (additional beverages available for purchase).

“Meet the farmers who grow our food, hear their stories and celebrate the harvest,” said a Tahoe Food Hub news release. “Thank you to our sponsors the Rice Team at Guild Mortgage, Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema, Tahoe Truckee School of Music and Sierra Lighting. With their support, Tahoe Food Hub is able to bring the ‘Farm to Tahoe.’”

Directions to each venue will be provided upon registration. Learn about Tahoe Food Hub’s community outreach programs including their Giving Box program that provides fresh, local food to families in need; their Farmer Resiliency Fund and, coming soon, their education greenhouse and Sierra Growing Classroom at Truckee River Regional Park.

Tickets and reservations can be made online at https://www.tahoefoodhub.org/events

The Tahoe Food Hub is a nonprofit based in Truckee whose mission is to provide a food system that supports regenerative and sustainable farming practices by increasing access to local food for North Lake Tahoe.

For more information, or to volunteer, visit tahoefoodhub.org, call 530-562-7150 or email susie@tahoefoodhub.org .