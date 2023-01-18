Fast-moving storm could drop a foot of snow at Truckee-Tahoe

The National Weather Service in Reno has in place a winter weather advisory that goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday and lasts until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Provided / Caltrans

TRUCKEE, Calif. — It’s chilly Wednesday morning in Truckee and the cold temps are expected to last through the weekend with highs struggling to hit 40.

A fast-moving storm is expected to drop into the region Wednesday night that could bring several inches of snow and travel disruptions over mountain passes and for the Thursday morning commute, and this could be the final storm for January, officials say.

The National Weather Service in Reno has in place a winter weather advisory that goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday and lasts until 4 a.m. Thursday. The service expects 3 to 8 inches of snow and up to a foot above 7,000 feet and added that strong winds could hit 90 mph on Sierra ridges which will impact aviation and backcountry recreation.

“Prepare for slow going traffic and icy spots Thursday morning in western Nevada. Leave early and take your time,” the service said in a special statement. “Travel over Sierra passes could be very difficult. Have your winter travel kit ready in your vehicle with food, water, clothing, blankets, flashlights, chains, etc.”

After the storm exits Thursday, the upcoming weekend will “herald the start of a

period of quiet weather,” the service said.

There are low end chances of “of an errant back-door trough or two into the region,” but mostly colder and drier conditions will prevail through the end of the month.

For Wednesday, Tahoe City could set a temperature record with the high expected to be around 32 degrees. Tthe record for the lowest high is 35, set in 1953.