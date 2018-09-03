Fatal aircraft crash leads to 80-acre Slide Fire

A wildfire believed to be caused by a deadly aircraft crash broke out Sunday afternoon, Sept. 2, on the Carson Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest near Mount Rose — Ski Tahoe.

The brush and timber fueled, Slide Fire, has grown to 80 acres as of 9:29 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 3, according to the US Forest Service, and is 10 percent contained.

Ian Gregor, public affairs manager with the Federal Aviation Administration, said in an email to the forest service, that an unidentified aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances in the area where the fire occurred. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed a single death as the result of a small recreational aircraft going down in the area.

The sheriff’s office also reported its RAVEN helicopter crew, detectives, and HASTY volunteers were assisting the Federal Aviation Administration in the ongoing investigation.

The fire is 1 mile southeast of Mount Rose's Winters Creek Lodge in the resort's Slide Bowl area. The forest service reported that 160 personnel have been onsite during the day, along with eight engines and four helicopters.

