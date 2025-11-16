Fatal big rig collision closes westbound I-80

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Update: As of 12:45 p.m., one lane has been reopened to traffic.

VERDI, Nev. – Westbound I-80 at the Nevada State Line is currently shut down for the recovery of a solo fatal big rig collision that occurred early this morning.

California Highway Patrol does not have an estimated time of reopening. Plan ahead and expect delays.