Kings Beach man dies in vehicle collision Tuesday in Tahoe City

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A Kings Beach man driving a golf cart suffered fatal injuries in a vehicle collision Wednesday morning on California State Route 28 in Tahoe City, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said that at 6:23 a.m. a Tahoe City man was driving a 2018 Honda westbound on SR-28, west of Grove Street, directly behind a white utility bed golf cart belonging to the Tahoe City Downtown Association.

The golf cart was being driven by a man in his 50s, and is yet to be identified pending notification of his next of kin, CHP said.

The man driving the Honda approached the golf cart at an undetermined speed and failed to realize the golf cart was in the lane directly in front of him, the CHP report said.

CHP said the driver of the Honda was unable to slow down and stop to avoid the collision and the front end collided with the rear of the golf cart.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the white golf cart was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

CHP said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor and no arrests were made.

This collision is still under investigation and CHP asks if anyone has information they should contact Officer Gardner at CHP Truckee at 530-563-9200.

Update 9:55 a.m.

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol has confirmed that California State Route 28 in Tahoe City has reopened.

Caltrans also confirmed the road opening in a post on social media.

CHP said it does not have further details at this time.

Original post

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision Tuesday morning which has forced closure of California State Route 28 in Tahoe City.

Caltrans District 3 reported the highway is closed in both directions near California State Route 89 in Tahoe City due to a collision with no estimated time of reopening and drivers should expect delays.

The CHP said traffic is being detoured along Fairway in Tahoe City and that drivers should avoid the area.

The CHP on its Traffic Incident Information webpage said the collision happened at about 6:24 a.m., a vehicle vs. a pedestrian, at SR-28 and Commons Beach Road.

This story will be updated.