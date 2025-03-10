Fatal pedestrian collision in Truckee: One dead, one hospitalized

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Police Department responded to a tragic vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision on Saturday, March 8, at approximately 6 p.m. The incident occurred on Donner Pass Road near the Tahoe Donner boat launch.

Upon arrival, officers located two pedestrians who had been struck by a vehicle. One individual was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the other sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Martin Otiniano, remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. Following an initial investigation, Otiniano was arrested for misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter (Penal Code 192(c)(2)) and booked into the Nevada County Jail. At this time, authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision, though toxicology results are pending.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner is handling the identification and next-of-kin notifications for the deceased victim. The investigation remains ongoing, and officials urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Truckee Police Department at (530) 550-2320.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.