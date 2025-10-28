Feast for a cause: Tahoe Ability Program hosts fall fundraising event

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Ability Program, a local nonprofit that supports adults with developmental disabilities, is hosting its biggest fundraiser yet: the Fall Fundraising Feast.

The event will feature a pizza buffet, beer and wine, a live DJ, and over 30 raffle prizes, including brand-new skis, Airbnb stays, and themed baskets for candy lovers and dog owners. The event will be held Thursday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fireside Pizza Company in Palisades Tahoe.

Over the past year, TAP and Fireside Pizza Company have collaborated on several fundraising efforts, including an initiative known as the “pizza cart.” During the winter, TAP sold Fireside’s pizza slices on a cart to skiers coming down the mountain, while in the summer they served slices every Tuesday during Palisade Tahoe’s Bluesdays free concert series.

“Not only is it a great community event to connect with people, but it also supports a great cause,” O’Shaughnessy said.

Funds raised from the event will support TAP’s programs, which promote community inclusion, foster independence, and help participants achieve individualized goals. One of the organization’s main goals for the fundraiser is to strengthen relationships between program participants and the wider community, encouraging more interaction, connection, and shared experiences.

“We all have different goals and aspirations in life,” said O’Shaughnessy. “We’re just here to support them.”

The all-you-can-eat pizza buffet will cost $25 for adults and $15 for children.