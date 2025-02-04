Federal funding uncertainty puts local nonprofits on edge

TRUCKEE, Calif. – As January dragged on—what Shannon Falker, Operations and Communications Director at Sierra Community House, jokingly called “the Monday of the year”—uncertainty over federal funding continues to loom over local nonprofits, including Sierra Community House.

Although a recent federal grant funding freeze was legally rescinded, the uncertainty remains. While funds have technically resumed, the administration has signaled its intent to impose restrictions, with a federal judge expected to weigh in on the matter.

Sierra Community House, which relies heavily on federal and state grants, is bracing for potential impacts. The freeze targeted key funding sources such as the Violence Against Women Act, the Victims of Crime Act, and the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act—programs designed to support survivors and vulnerable populations.

In response, the organization has turned to local support, launching an Essential Services Fund (Sierra Community House – Essential Services Campaign ) to bridge potential financial gaps. With an initial $600,000 goal, the fund is expected to play a crucial role in stabilizing operations.

“We’ve always risen to the occasion,” Paul Bancroft, Executive Director at Sierra Community House, said. “Just like we did during COVID and other crises, we’ll continue to serve this community—no matter what.”

Local leaders warn that potential federal cuts could disproportionately affect rural areas like Truckee, forcing organizations to shift from service delivery to crisis planning.

“If this were to go through, it would bring many critical services to a screeching halt,” Bancroft said.

Essential services are particularly at risk, with agencies supporting victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and human trafficking preparing for significant losses.

According to SCH’s Peak Impact Report , last year, 327 community members accessed 2,501 victim support services focused on victims and survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault, sexual harassment, child abuse, sex trafficking, stalking, and dating violence.

Rather than focusing on their core mission, nonprofits are now scrambling to assess the impact of potential funding cuts. The ripple effect could be devastating, affecting not just survivors but entire communities. In fact, Sierra Community House stands to lose $1.5 million in federal grant funding.

“Our victim support programming would be hit the hardest,” Bancroft said. “That includes services for victims of domestic and sexual violence, stalking, trafficking, and child abuse. If this funding were to go away, people would be left without essential resources—restraining orders, emergency shelter, legal aid. It puts victims in even greater danger.”

Beyond immediate assistance, prevention programs—especially those in schools—are also at risk.

“Our school-based prevention programs, which address bullying, teen dating violence, and cycles of abuse, would take a massive hit,” Bancroft said. “This isn’t just an immediate crisis. It’s generational.”

With so much uncertainty, Sierra Community House is focusing on what it can control—community support and resilience.

“We’ve been participating in a lot of ‘know-your-rights’ presentations in the community that have been standing room only,” Allison Edwards, Development Director at Sierra Community House, said. “It’s pretty incredible how many people are really interested in not only their rights but also their neighbors’ rights. I think checking in with each other is so important. Because people that are in this space are worried and we’re not sleeping.”

Despite the challenges, Sierra Community House continues to witness acts of generosity and resilience every day.

“We witness compassion in action every day, from our dedicated staff to community members stepping up to support one another,” Bancroft said. “If you share our passion for building a stronger North Tahoe/Truckee, please consider donating today. Your support allows us to sustain vital programs and invest in long-term solutions for our community.”

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.