Fee increase approved, impacting new development in Northstar Community Services District

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution increasing a certain fee on new development in the Northstar Community Services District at a meeting on Tuesday, May 13.

The special district provides fire protection services under the Northstar Fire Department over approximately 14 square miles. The fee increase applies to a mitigation fee collected on all new development within the district’s fire service area, known as a Fire Facilities Impact Fee.

The fee helps offset development impacts on the local district’s existing services amid growth in the resort community, which results in more response calls. Funds from the fee can only be used to expand public facilities in order to service the new development. Revenues cannot cover operations, maintenance or existing public facility deficiencies.

After holding a public hearing, the board approved the fee increase from $1.19 per square foot to $3.39, a 185% increase. Staff said although this a relatively large jump in fees, it is consistent with studies that cover the timeframe since the last study, which was completed in 2009.

The study for this fee increase was prepared and updated in February, taking into consideration updated costs for construction, land and equipment.

The fee increase takes effect July 12, 2025.