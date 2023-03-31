‘Feedback is critical’: Input sought on potential consolidation of Incline schools

The WCSD will be holding an information meeting at Incline High School at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Families of Incline Village were recently notified by Washoe County School District that Incline Middle School could be shut down as early as the fall of 2024, among other changes in the district.

The option comes after WCSD brought on CannonDesign to take a look at the district in order to see how the schools could become more equitable and better used.

“They also have a number of other options and opportunities that are potential and need to be explored,” said WCSD Public Relations Specialist Coleen DeLong.

The district is looking for community member voices on the potential changes, one of which could see the consolidation of Incline Village public schools from three to two, leaving the third building to be repurposed.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the Duffield Theatre at Incline Village High School.

“This meeting is to explore and share information about what they found in their studies and they will provide some options for what they think could be done to build up those older schools and work with the enrollment numbers,” said DeLong.

The meeting will also include a live survey that will offer people a chance to voice their opinions, as well as small group discussions and a presentation. The survey will be available online after the meeting.

No decisions have been made yet to shut down Incline Middle School, and DeLong explained that if the decision were to be made, it must first be approved by the Capital Funding Protection Committee, and then by the WCSD Board of Trustees.

“Input and feedback [by community members] is super critical,” DeLong said.

Final decisions may be made in Fall of 2023 for changes that would take effect at the start of the 2024-25 school year.

In addition to changes in the district, there is also discussion to change the policy in regards to how a district is able to make a decision closing a school.

The two major changes to the policy that would directly impact the closure of Incline Middle School include changes in who serves on the committee to decide to shut down a school, along with the potential to remove the requirement to open discussions of closure to the public.

The new policy is still in draft format, and is open to public comments. A flyer circulating among Incline Village parents has notified them of the upcoming meeting and policy changes, and is encouraging residents use their voices.

