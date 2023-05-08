Feedback sought on where EV charging stations should go in Placer County

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Do you own or lease an electric vehicle or have thought about driving one in the future? Placer County’s Community Resource Development Agency is asking residents to take 10 minutes to help shape the county’s future for electric vehicle readiness.

This May and June, county residents and visitors are encouraged to take three, 3-minute surveys to better inform Placer County planners on the general perception of electric vehicles in our region, travel patterns for people that drive — or are interested in driving — an electric vehicle and what locations in unincorporated Placer County would be best targeted to install new EV charging stations.

“The number of electric vehicles on the road is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the coming years,” said Placer County Senior Planner Angel Green. “By investing in Placer County’s infrastructure now, we can help future-proof our transportation network and ensure that it can accommodate the needs of our residents, commuters, and visitors for years to come. The community’s input on these three short surveys will help shape the future of Placer County.”

The three surveys will help inform staff on the best ways to pursue and spend future grant money that will be dedicated to electric vehicle readiness in the county.

Information about Placer County’s EV Readiness Guide, which is currently being developed, can be found on the county’s website by clicking here.

All three 3-minute surveys can be found by clicking here.

Source: Placer County