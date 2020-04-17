Feel good Friday on Tahoe Talk podcast
Every Friday we change up the dynamic of our podcast to only deliver you wholesome, positive news locally and nationally:
- Overland Meat & Seafood Co. gives away 1,000 pounds of beef in under 2 hours
- Arcade Belts donates masks to local health workers
- Incline Village library is using their 3D printer to make protective masks
- Bentley Heritage Distillery produces 6,000 gallons of hand sanitizer for free to first responders
- 93 year old woman gets shipment of 150 Coors lights after photo goes viral of her holding up “I need more beer” sign
- $7.5M raised so far for the celebrity “All-In Challenge”
- $14M raised for “America’s Food Fund”
- Tom Hanks films first ever SNL show from home during recovery
Listen to the latest podcasts here.
Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
