Feel good Friday on Tahoe Talk podcast

Every Friday we change up the dynamic of our podcast to only deliver you wholesome, positive news locally and nationally:

Overland Meat & Seafood Co. gives away 1,000 pounds of beef in under 2 hours

Arcade Belts donates masks to local health workers

Incline Village library is using their 3D printer to make protective masks

Bentley Heritage Distillery produces 6,000 gallons of hand sanitizer for free to first responders

93 year old woman gets shipment of 150 Coors lights after photo goes viral of her holding up “I need more beer” sign

$7.5M raised so far for the celebrity “All-In Challenge”

$14M raised for “America’s Food Fund”

Tom Hanks films first ever SNL show from home during recovery

Listen to the latest podcasts here.

Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.