‘Feet’ of snow: Recent Tahoe storm totals
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Residents, businesses and resorts are digging themselves out after a multi-day snow storm that brought feet of snow and interrupted many operations.
Open Snow reports a storm total of 96 inches of snow at Palisades Tahoe ski resort, 86 at Northstar, 98 at Homewood and 65 at Diamond Peak.
Throughout the storm, multiple resorts, highways and operations closed down. Power outages were also a contender. A snow slide closed down Highway 50 Sunday morning.
Certain resorts are closed today as operators catch up, others are delayed or have limited lifts open.
Highway 80 is open with chains or snow tires required over the pass. It is closed to semi-trucks.
Highway 50 is open with chains and snow tired required from Kyburz to Meyers.
All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District are closed today.
Sierra College Truckee-Tahoe campus is closed for day classes today and will post an update regarding evening classes this afternoon on their website.
The National Weather service has forecasted a mostly cloudy week with slight chance of snow showers intermittently throughout the week. Wind gusts may get up 45 miles per hour Monday morning and taper off throughout the week. The clouds are expected to take a break Thursday night for a clear day Friday.
