Felon arrested after long standoff with authorities in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday evening after a long standoff with law enforcement in South Lake Tahoe.

Scott Nevin Provided



Scott Nevin, 55, was arrested after authorities surrounded his home in the Ski Run area, evacuated and shut off power to the neighborhood.

The suspect apparently fled Santa Cruz County earlier in the day where the Sheriff’s Office there served a search warrant at his residence.

Santa Cruz authorities during their search discovered 43 weapons, high capacity magazines, and tactical vests with Washoe County Sheriff’s Office patches on them, said a press release.

Law enforcement makes an arrest Wednesday night. Provided / Alex Hesketh



Nevin was out on bail on 50 felony charges. He also had numerous warrants for his arrest for charges including domestic violence, felony threats, intimidating witnesses and had been known to threaten to kill law enforcement.

South Lake Tahoe Police received information that Nevin owned property on the 3700 block of Alder Ave., and went to make an arrest.

The release said when Nevin refused to make any contact with officers, his home was surrounded and the neighborhood was evacuated for residents’ safety.

The standoff started in the afternoon. Provided / Alex Hesketh



The Tahoe SWAT team, along with the Douglas County Tactical Team, Tahoe Douglas Bomb Squad and CHP all responded to the scene.

After multiple other attempts to contact Nevin, power was shut off to the neighborhood for a short period of time.

A spotlight was directed at Nevin’s home and authorities could be heard over a loudspeaker telling the suspect to surrender.

Eventually, SLTPD established contact with Nevin and he came outside. After a brief struggle he was taken into custody with minor injuries, said the release.

No officers were injured.

In July 2018, the Tribune previously reported a Scott Nevin, of San Jose, was involved in a road rage altercation where Nevin was stabbed outside a pharmacy in South Lake Tahoe.

