Ferguson Fire in Yosemite filling Lake Tahoe Basin with smoke

A fast-growing wildfire near Yosemite National Park is filling the Tahoe Basin with smoke.

Visibility at Lake Tahoe has fluctuated throughout the day as the Ferguson Fire continues to burn near Yosemite. The blaze doubled to 14 square miles and is largely burning out of control, the Associated Press reported.

Webcams from around the South Shore showed poor visibility in the afternoon. Visibility also was poor in Incline Village. Air quality in the region is currently unhealthy for sensitive groups.

And conditions could worsen on Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the National Weather Service in Sacramento.