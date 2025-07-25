FiftyFifty Brewing Company eyes new flagship location, expansion with opportunity for locals to invest

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee-based FiftyFifty Brewing Company is planning a major expansion, announcing its intention to open a new flagship location downtown as part of the Railyard project, while launching additional sites in Reno and Mammoth. The craft brewery, known for its award-winning beers and strong community ties, is also offering the local community the chance to invest directly in its growth through an equity crowdfunding campaign.

The company’s expansion plans date back to 2018, when it invested in their production facility. However, progress was delayed by the pandemic. Now, with what co-founders Alicia and Andy Barr describe as the “Covid hangover” finally lifting, the team is moving forward with renewed energy and a clear vision for growth.

“Demand has outpaced the space we’re in now,” said President and CXO Alicia Barr. “We probably outgrew our current Truckee location five years ago. This new flagship spot downtown gives us the chance to design from scratch – from pilot brewing to manufacturing – with everything we’ve learned over the past two decades.”

“The Reno market has been asking for us for a long time, and then we had a developer in Mammoth saying they wanted somebody from the Sierra to anchor their new development and so everything just kind of lined up, and we’re really excited.”

The brewery plans to vacate its current location at The Rock by the end of the year as operations move to the Old Lumberyard and planning for Reno and Mammoth are already underway with locations for both already established.

New location renderings. Provided

Unlike traditional funding through banks or venture capital, FiftyFifty is inviting the community to come along for the ride. Through an equity crowdfunding campaign hosted by StartEngine, locals and craft beer enthusiasts alike can buy a stake in the company. Investors receive equity in the FiftyFifty Brewing LLC – which covers all three locations – along with some potential annual perks like gift cards, branded merchandise, and membership in an exclusive “Owners Club.”

Barr added that the Owners Club idea will include hosting an annual shareholder meeting at the new flagship location while blending shareholder updates with barrel tastings and celebrations, inspired by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway gatherings but on a craft brewery scale.

“We could have gone the traditional funding route, but we’d rather grow with our community,” Barr said. “It just seems a lot more true to our nature, and the nature of being part of a community, to offer it up to our locals and friends first.”

The crowdfunding campaign is live through August 28, after being extended due to strong early momentum.

For more information on how to invest, interested supporters can visit StartEngine’s platform and search for FiftyFifty Brewing Company or visit the FiftyFity website at fiftyfiftybrewing.com.