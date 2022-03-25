FiftyFifty brews up 3 gold winners at Best of Craft Beer Awards
Local brewery ties for most golds awarded
Out of nearly 500 craft breweries competing at the Best of Craft Beer Awards, none could stack up to the suds produced by locally operated FiftyFifty Brewing Co.
The brewery — at 11197 Brockway Road, Suite 1, in Truckee — was awarded three gold medals and a silver in four separate categories at the competition, a news release states.
The medal tally tied FiftyFifty for the most golds awarded among the 482 craft breweries that took part. The competition, run by Original Gravity Events of beer-centric Oregon, is the third largest professional brewing competition in North America.
It also marked the first year the competition was open to international breweries as well as craft breweries in the U.S.
“I’m incredibly excited about all our recent medals at the Best of Craft Beer Awards. The whole brewing team has been working very hard to make the best beer we possibly can, and clearly it’s paying off,” said Ethan Lennox, FiftyFifty’s head brewer, in the release.
FiftyFifty Brewing was recognized in four categories for a variety of beers. Tahoe Pilz came home with the silver in the Bohemian Pilsner category, while Peak Pilz, FiftyFifty’s collaboration with Beachwood Brewing out of Long Beach, took gold in Hop Forward Lagers. Varietals of Eclipse, FiftyFifty’s internationally renowned brew, took gold in two separate categories: the George Dickel barrel blend in Wood-& Barrel-Aged Stouts, and the Vanilla Rye blend in Wood-& Barrel-Aged Specialty Stouts category.
Founded in 2007, FiftyFifty Brewing is based in Truckee, and in that time has garnered numerous awards for their beers.
“These awards really showcase the breadth of talent of our brew team, and our continued dedication to quality,” said Alicia Barr, co-founder, and chief experience officer. “We are very humbled and proud to bring home these medals to Truckee.”
Breweries of all sizes sent more than 16,000 containers of their finest product for evaluation across 56 categories. Judging took place during a three-day, six session period by more than 100 international judges. They awarded 165 gold, silver, and bronze medals to 129 brewery locations around the world.
For a full list of winners and additional competition information, visit http://www.bestofcraftbeerawards.com.
