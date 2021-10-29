Final day to donate to Caldor Fire Relief Fund is Nov. 1
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The Tahoe Prosperity Center is making one final push to receive donations for their Caldor Fire Relief Fund.
Many people who work in Tahoe’s service industry were still feeling the strain of COVID-19, so when the Caldor Fire shut down South Lake Tahoe, it magnified their struggles.
TPC, along with South Lake Brewing Company, Tahoe Chamber, South Tahoe Restaurant Association, and other restaurants and bars in South Lake Tahoe launched the Tahoe Together Caldor Fire Relief fund to help food and beverage workers who are in need of financial assistance.
Fundraising will be finalized on Nov. 1. More than $50,000 have already been raised but the more money they receive, the bigger the “bonus” checks they can give to employees.
To donate, visit https://tahoeprosperity.org/caldor-fire-relief-fund.
The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.
