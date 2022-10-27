Final Good Morning Truckee of year to feature ski resort officials

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Chamber of Commerce’s next Good Morning Truckee, and last of the year, will feature the annual ski resort roundup focusing on the upcoming winter and the ski industry, one of the region’s largest economic drivers.

Attendees will hear from Northstar California, Palisades Tahoe and Sugar Bowl Resort/Royal Gorge Cross Country.

Learn what is new from each resort and how they are preparing for another La Niña winter. Other local ski resorts are encouraged to attend to give their own update at the end of the program.

Good Morning Truckee will continue to only be offered in person in November. There will be no Zoom, live stream, or Channel 18 option. It will, however, be recorded for viewing at a later date. The event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Truckee Town Hall upstairs in the Council Chambers. Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. and the program starts at 7.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on a variety of topics. It is open to the public. It is held the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Town Hall from 7-8:30 am.

Ticket price for the general public is $12 and $10 for Truckee Chamber members and includes a continental breakfast and raffle ticket.

Anyone who brings their own traveler coffee mug will receive an additional raffle ticket and a chance to win great prizes.

“These events are very popular and great for meeting other community members,” said the chamber in a news release. “Whether you are new or have lived here for years, hearing from our leaders in the community is an enjoyable way to stay on top of important issues, connect and engage. One of the great things about living in a small community like Truckee is that you can personally know your leaders and work with them to make a difference.”