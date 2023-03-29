Final nighttime guided snowshoe hike Saturday at Sugar Pine State Park

TAHOMA, Calif. — State Park interpreters are set to lead their last nighttime guided snowshoe tours of the season this weekend at Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park in Tahoma.

The program, at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, is about 90 minutes and explores the natural and cultural history of the area.

The cost is $50 per person and $25 for children under 12. The ticket price includes snowshoe rentals, park entrance and the guided hike.

There will be a beginners clinic at 5 p.m. prior to the hike, which begins promptly at 5:30 p.m. near the restrooms of the day use side of the park.

Signing up for this event means you agree to be photographed. All ticket sales are final.

This event is sponsored by West Shore Sports, and all proceeds from the tour will benefit the Sierra State Parks Foundation’s educational programming. To learn more, visit sierrastateparks.org/events .