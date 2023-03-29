Final nighttime guided snowshoe hike Saturday at Sugar Pine State Park
TAHOMA, Calif. — State Park interpreters are set to lead their last nighttime guided snowshoe tours of the season this weekend at Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park in Tahoma.
The program, at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, is about 90 minutes and explores the natural and cultural history of the area.
The cost is $50 per person and $25 for children under 12. The ticket price includes snowshoe rentals, park entrance and the guided hike.
There will be a beginners clinic at 5 p.m. prior to the hike, which begins promptly at 5:30 p.m. near the restrooms of the day use side of the park.
Signing up for this event means you agree to be photographed. All ticket sales are final.
This event is sponsored by West Shore Sports, and all proceeds from the tour will benefit the Sierra State Parks Foundation’s educational programming. To learn more, visit sierrastateparks.org/events.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.