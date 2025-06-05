Finding Strength in Stillness: How Martial Arts is Reshaping Recovery at Crow’s Nest Ranch 

Nestled among the tall pines of Truckee, Calif., Crow’s Nest Ranch offers more than just a peaceful setting for recovery – it provides a positive and proactive path forward for those seeking long-term sobriety. With holistic treatment offerings built around the Crow’s Nest Ranch mantra, one program stands out for its balance of discipline, movement, and mindfulness: martial arts.

While martial arts may seem like an unconventional component of outpatient and sober living care, it’s become a cornerstone of Crow’s Nest Ranch’s therapeutic approach. The practice blends mental fortitude with physical empowerment, giving residents vital tools to feel grounded, included, and mentally strong throughout their recovery journey.

Provided / Crow’s Nest Ranch

“Martial arts provides the opportunity for individuals to gain a deeper level of connection and confidence with the self,” Jordan Brandt, co-owner and founder of Crow’s Nest Ranch, said. “This allows you to walk around with a different understanding and keeps you driven and motivated while giving you a much deeper sense of resilience.”

Rooted in structure and repetition, martial arts fosters focus, self-respect, and emotional regulation – qualities often disrupted by addiction. Through daily practice, residents learn not only how to defend themselves physically, but also how to become more present and emotionally grounded. For many, the mat becomes a space of self-discovery, where progress is measured in the mental tenacity that’s gained.

The program is accessible to all skill levels and welcomes both men and women. Brionna Miner, co-owner and founder, dove headfirst into martial arts herself and has experienced firsthand how empowering the practice can be.

“The first class that I tried, I remember being fully present with myself and with the people that I was with,” Miner said. “There wasn’t any anxiety creeping in or any feelings of being disconnected – I was fully present. And that was the first time I felt that. It’s a physical reminder to stay grounded in the moment.”

Residents at Crow’s Nest Ranch follow a dynamic movement schedule offered six days a week, which includes yoga, Muay Thai, Jiu-jitsu, outdoor activities like snowboarding, skiing, paddling the lake, hiking, yoga, and fitness workouts.

“Body work is vital for recovery – and people enjoy it,” Brandt said. “We focus on incorporating all of our movement activities with mindfulness to proactively check in with everyone where they’re at.”

In addition to movement and mindfulness, Crow’s Nest Ranch takes a clinical approach to recovery, weaving in group therapy Monday through Thursday evenings – and Friday and Saturday mornings.

“We take the approach that someone is self-medicating with substances, rather than labeling it as a disease,” Miner explained. “People might be self-medicating because of trauma, anxiety, depression, or other underlying mental health conditions.”

“It’s incredible to witness where someone is at the start of the day versus after spending time moving their body or being outdoors,” Brandt added. “When we experience life on life’s terms—without the fog of substances—that transformation is incredibly powerful.”

Crow’s Nest Ranch offers partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and outpatient programming. They currently operate a men’s sober living facility and are actively working to open a women’s facility. Each resident receives weekly one-on-one therapy sessions with an on-staff clinician.

The team is also in the process of accepting state-funded insurance and is working with Placer and Nevada counties to expand offerings for the local community.

As the summer sun stretches long over the Sierra Nevada, the quiet strength cultivated at Crow’s Nest Ranch continues to grow. For those walking the path to sobriety, martial arts and mindful movement offer more than just exercise—they provide a blueprint for life after addiction: steady, centered, and strong.

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Summer 2025 edition of Tahoe Magazine.

Madison Schultz is a freelancer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.