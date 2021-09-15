Fire 70% contained; some forests remain closed
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Even though crews continue to keep their hold on the Caldor Fire, the Forest Service has extended the closure of local forests.
The statewide forest closure is set to expire on Sept. 15, at 11:59 p.m. However, the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit closure order will remain in effect for Desolation Wilderness, Meiss Country, Barker Pass and McKinney/Rubicon through Sept. 19, 2021. Eldorado National Forest will remain closed until Sept. 30.
Still, the fire has not grown in several days, remaining at 219,267 acres.
Overnight fire activity in the east zone was calm, allowing crews to continue to prioritize containment near Trimmer Peak and Scout Peak, near Caples Lake.
However, in the west zone, the fire remained active through Tuesday night. Large downed fuels continue to burn and heat is detected near control lines.
“West winds are forecasted for today and [Southwest] winds are forecasted through most of next week,” the morning situation report stated.
The fire is at 70% containment.
