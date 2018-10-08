Fire displaces three people on Lake Tahoe South Shore

Three people and a dog are without a home following a fire last Wednesday evening in a Round Hill neighborhood.

The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District was dispatched to Elks Avenue Wednesday for a reported structure fire.

According to the district, a grease fire started in the kitchen and quickly spread through the living space.

The blaze triggered smoke alarms, which alerted the three people inside. They managed to safely escape, although one of the individuals received burns to the hands and feet.

Photos posted by the district show extensive damage in some areas of the structure.