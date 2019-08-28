Fire engulfs Tahoma residence on Tahoe’s west shore

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District and several other agencies responded to a residential fire in Tahoma Tuesday night on the 500 block of McKinney Rubicon Springs Road.

“We had a fully engulfed, residential structure fire,” said North Tahoe Fire Protection District Division Chief Steve Simons.

Simons said the residence was a single-family home with a garage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were no reported injuries.

Simons said no further updates could be given as of Wednesday afternoon.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District also responded to a small vegetation fire in the Carnelian Bay. Simons said the cause of the fire, which was limited to roughly a 10-square-foot area, has yet to be determined.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.